Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: O’Reilly Auto (ORLY), Beyond Meat (BYND)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Beyond Meat (BYND) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to O’Reilly Auto. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $455.77, close to its 52-week high of $463.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 75.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O’Reilly Auto is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $470.57, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Beyond Meat. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $126.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Beyond Meat has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $115.44, which is a -8.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

