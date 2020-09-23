Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Nike (NKE), Tesla (TSLA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nike (NKE) and Tesla (TSLA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nike (NKE)

In a report released today, James Grzinic from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Nike, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.87, close to its 52-week high of $120.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Grzinic is ranked #2039 out of 6928 analysts.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.96, which is a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Patrick Hummel from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $424.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 46.5% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $316.88 average price target, which is a -26.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $332.00 price target.

