Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: McCormick & Company (MKC), Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on McCormick & Company (MKC) and Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

McCormick & Company (MKC)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on McCormick & Company today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 71.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

McCormick & Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $96.00, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Argus Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF)

In a report released today, Emma Letheren from RBC Capital downgraded Fevertree Drinks to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.75, close to its 52-week high of $35.10.

Letheren has an average return of 18.8% when recommending Fevertree Drinks.

According to TipRanks.com, Letheren is ranked #3234 out of 7406 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fevertree Drinks with a $30.55 average price target, a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £25.50 price target.

