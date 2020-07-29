Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Camping World Holdings (CWH) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Hold rating on M.D.C. Holdings today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.39, close to its 52-week high of $48.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stanley Black & Decker, Green Brick Partners, and Century Communities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for M.D.C. Holdings with a $44.50 average price target, implying a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

In a report released today, Christopher Horvers from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on O’Reilly Auto, with a price target of $460.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $455.77, close to its 52-week high of $463.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Horvers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.1% success rate. Horvers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Michaels Companies, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O’Reilly Auto is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $464.00, which is a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $390.00 price target.

Camping World Holdings (CWH)

In a report released today, Ryan Brinkman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Camping World Holdings, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.82, close to its 52-week high of $39.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Brinkman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 61.1% success rate. Brinkman covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Tenneco Automotive, and American Axle.

Camping World Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.71, which is a -41.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

