Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: LyondellBasell (LYB), Mosaic Co (MOS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on LyondellBasell (LYB), Mosaic Co (MOS) and PVH (PVH) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

LyondellBasell (LYB)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Westlake Chemical, and CF Industries.

LyondellBasell has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.40, representing a 71.7% upside. In a report issued on March 25, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Mosaic Co (MOS)

CFRA analyst Christopher Muir downgraded Mosaic Co to Hold today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.97, close to its 52-week low of $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Muir is ranked #4462 out of 6219 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mosaic Co with a $18.33 average price target, implying an 85.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

PVH (PVH)

J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Hold rating on PVH today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.19, close to its 52-week low of $28.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Boss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Boss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PVH with a $58.83 average price target, implying a 90.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

