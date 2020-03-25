Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Kraton (KRA), ManTech (MANT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kraton (KRA), ManTech (MANT) and McCormick & Company (MKC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kraton (KRA)

In a report released yesterday, Vincent Anderson from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Kraton, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.86, close to its 52-week low of $4.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.9% and a 23.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Archer Daniels Midland, and HB Fuller.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kraton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

ManTech (MANT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Hold rating on ManTech yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.76.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -16.0% and a 22.2% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ManTech with a $81.71 average price target.

McCormick & Company (MKC)

In a report released today, Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on McCormick & Company, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 51.2% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Monster Beverage, and Procter & Gamble.

McCormick & Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $139.25.

