Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: HP (HPQ), Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on HP (HPQ) and Sanderson Farms (SAFM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

HP (HPQ)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on HP yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.35, close to its 52-week high of $23.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 64.3% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, Motorola Solutions, and Ubiquiti Networks.

HP has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.25, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained a Hold rating on Sanderson Farms yesterday and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Theurer is ranked #1852 out of 5934 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanderson Farms is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $170.00.

