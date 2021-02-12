Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Hain Celestial (HAIN), Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hain Celestial (HAIN) and Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hain Celestial (HAIN)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on Hain Celestial on February 10 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.09, close to its 52-week high of $45.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hain Celestial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.50, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

In a report issued on February 10, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Reynolds Consumer Products, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 50.2% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reynolds Consumer Products is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.50.

