Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: General Mills (GIS), G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on General Mills (GIS) and G-III Apparel Group (GIII) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

General Mills (GIS)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on General Mills yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 59.1% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and TreeHouse Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for General Mills with a $59.71 average price target, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $57.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on G-III Apparel Group yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.61, close to its 52-week low of $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 42.6% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

G-III Apparel Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50, which is a 550.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.