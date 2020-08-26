Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Farmer Brothers Company (FARM), Children’s Place (PLCE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Farmer Brothers Company (FARM) and Children’s Place (PLCE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Farmer Brothers Company, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW International, Spark Networks, and Medifast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Farmer Brothers Company is a Hold with an average price target of $8.00.

Children’s Place (PLCE)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR assigned a Hold rating to Children’s Place, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.92, close to its 52-week low of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 41.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Children’s Place has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.11, implying a 68.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

