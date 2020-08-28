Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Dollar Tree (DLTR), Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Bania is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Bania covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Albertsons Companies, and Dollar General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar Tree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.43, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty today and set a price target of $241.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $223.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Siegel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Urban Outfitters, and Revolve Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $265.50, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ULTA: