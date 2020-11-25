Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Dollar Tree (DLTR), Foot Locker (FL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Foot Locker (FL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.36, close to its 52-week high of $112.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.0% and a 58.8% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar Tree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.36, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Foot Locker (FL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Foot Locker today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.05, close to its 52-week high of $42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 65.4% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Burlington Stores, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $42.80 average price target, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on November 16, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

