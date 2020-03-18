Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Celestica (CLS), Clearwater Paper (CLW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Celestica (CLS) and Clearwater Paper (CLW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Celestica (CLS)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on Celestica today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.77, close to its 52-week low of $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is ranked #242 out of 6127 analysts.

Celestica has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.07, a 60.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, PI Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

Clearwater Paper (CLW)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on Clearwater Paper yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearwater Paper is a Hold with an average price target of $22.00.

