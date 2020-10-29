Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Boot Barn (BOOT), Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Boot Barn (BOOT) and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Boot Barn (BOOT)

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Hold rating on Boot Barn, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boot Barn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report issued on October 26, Craig-Hallum also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings received a Hold rating and a $37.00 price target from MKM Partners analyst William Kirk today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grocery Outlet Holding, Constellation Brands, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings with a $48.93 average price target.

