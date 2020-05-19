Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Hormel Foods (HRL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Hormel Foods (HRL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $140.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 72.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advance Auto Parts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.20, implying a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Hormel Foods (HRL)

In a report released today, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Hormel Foods, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 46.5% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hormel Foods with a $43.80 average price target.

