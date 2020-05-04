Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Terex (TEX), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Terex (TEX) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Terex (TEX)

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Hold rating on Terex on May 1 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.66, close to its 52-week low of $12.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 51.5% success rate. Cook covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Rush Enterprises A, and MasTec.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Terex is a Hold with an average price target of $17.75, representing a 34.0% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

In a report released today, Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandloi is ranked #2769 out of 6515 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SolarEdge Technologies with a $131.45 average price target, representing a 27.2% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.