Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Stocks: National-Oilwell (NOV), Martin Midstream (MMLP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on National-Oilwell (NOV), Martin Midstream (MMLP) and 3M Company (MMM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

National-Oilwell (NOV)

In a report issued on October 27, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on National-Oilwell, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.01, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.2% and a 25.3% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

National-Oilwell has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.73.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Martin Midstream (MMLP)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Martin Midstream yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.53, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Rattler Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Martin Midstream with a $2.00 average price target.

3M Company (MMM)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company on October 27 and set a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 55.6% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for 3M Company with a $172.14 average price target, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MMM: