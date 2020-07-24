Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Lear (LEA), Dow (DOW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lear (LEA) and Dow (DOW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Lear (LEA)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Lear today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lear with a $118.45 average price target, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Dow (DOW)

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Hold rating on Dow today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 52.1% success rate. Fischer covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and ICL-Israel Chemicals.

Dow has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.50, representing a -5.8% downside. In a report issued on July 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

