Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Hold rating on Illinois Tool Works on January 22 and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $201.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

Illinois Tool Works has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $217.15, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $217.00 price target.

