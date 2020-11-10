Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP), Enbridge (ENB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) and Enbridge (ENB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Blum from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Cheniere Energy Partners. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Blum covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Plains GP Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cheniere Energy Partners with a $38.67 average price target.

Enbridge (ENB)

In a report released today, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Enbridge. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 51.1% success rate. Satish covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Delek Logistics, and Inter Pipeline.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enbridge with a $40.22 average price target.

