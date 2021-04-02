Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Stocks: American Axle (AXL), TechnipFMC (FTI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on American Axle (AXL) and TechnipFMC (FTI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

American Axle (AXL)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Axle, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Dana Holding, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Axle is a Hold with an average price target of $10.75.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on March 31, Kathleen Gailliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Gailliot covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air France KLM, Veoneer, and Nordex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.07, implying a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold.

