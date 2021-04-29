Analysts Are Neutral on Top Conglomerates Stocks: ABB (ABB), Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on ABB (ABB) and Implenia AG (IPLNF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ABB (ABB)

ABB received a Hold rating and a CHF32.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz on April 27. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.29, close to its 52-week high of $33.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 62.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

ABB has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.27, which is a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF27.50 price target.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

In a report issued on April 27, Prieto Luis from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Implenia AG, with a price target of CHF30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Luis is ranked #3578 out of 7483 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Hold with an average price target of $32.83.

