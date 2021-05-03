Analysts Are Neutral on These Utilities Stocks: Xcel Energy (XEL), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Xcel Energy (XEL) and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Xcel Energy (XEL)

In a report issued on April 30, Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Xcel Energy, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chopra is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 73.7% success rate. Chopra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Edison International, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Xcel Energy with a $70.29 average price target, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson maintained a Hold rating on Cabot Oil & Gas on April 30 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.67, close to its 52-week low of $15.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Richardson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Dutch Shell A, Cimarex Energy, and Devon Energy.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $22.00 price target.

