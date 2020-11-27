Analysts Are Neutral on These Utilities Stocks: Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Oasis Petroleum (OAS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Barclays analyst William S. Thompson maintained a Hold rating on Oasis Petroleum on August 30 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is ranked #6137 out of 7111 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Oasis Petroleum.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on OAS: