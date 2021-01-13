Analysts Are Neutral on These Utilities Stocks: Just Energy Group (JE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Just Energy Group (JE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Just Energy Group (JE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Raveel Afzaal maintained a Hold rating on Just Energy Group on March 3 and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.32, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Afzaal is ranked #2027 out of 7223 analysts.

Just Energy Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.02, representing a 60.4% upside. In a report issued on October 19, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.