Analysts Are Neutral on These Utilities Stocks: Devon Energy (DVN), Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Devon Energy (DVN), Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Devon Energy (DVN)

In a report issued on April 5, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Devon Energy, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Devon Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.14.

Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

In a report issued on April 5, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Athabasca Oil, with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Whitecap Resources.

Athabasca Oil has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

In a report issued on April 5, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy, with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.03, close to its 52-week high of $4.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crescent Point Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.43.

