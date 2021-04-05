Analysts Are Neutral on These Utilities Stocks: Chevron (CVX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Chevron (CVX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Chevron (CVX)

Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo maintained a Hold rating on Chevron on March 22 and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.75, close to its 52-week high of $112.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Romeo is ranked #7162 out of 7423 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chevron with a $117.06 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

