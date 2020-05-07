Analysts Are Neutral on These Utilities Stocks: Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Delek US Holdings (DK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Centennial Resource Development, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.2% and a 31.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Centennial Resource Development with a $1.30 average price target, a 75.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners with a $52.05 average price target.

Delek US Holdings (DK)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delek US Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $18.45, representing a -5.8% downside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

