Analysts Are Neutral on These Utilities Stocks: Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report issued on February 17, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.44, close to its 52-week high of $49.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is ranked #524 out of 7322 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners with a $46.00 average price target, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy, with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crescent Point Energy with a $3.80 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

