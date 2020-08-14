Analysts Are Neutral on These Utilities Stocks: Atmos Energy (ATO), Avangrid (AGR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Atmos Energy (ATO) and Avangrid (AGR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Atmos Energy (ATO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Atmos Energy today and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atmos Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.36.

Avangrid (AGR)

In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Avangrid, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcaro is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 33.3% success rate. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Consolidated Edison, and Eversource Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avangrid with a $50.50 average price target.

