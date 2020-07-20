Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Embraer SA (ERJ)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Embraer SA (ERJ) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens reiterated a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $246.54, close to its 52-week high of $281.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 67.4% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Vonage Holdings, and Everbridge.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $226.00, implying a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Embraer SA (ERJ)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Embraer SA today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.18, close to its 52-week low of $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Embraer SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

