Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Vocera (VCRA), Workday (WDAY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Vocera (VCRA) and Workday (WDAY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Vocera (VCRA)

In a report released today, Steven Halper from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Hold rating on Vocera, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.00, close to its 52-week low of $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 59.7% success rate. Halper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Castlight Health, and Health Catalyst.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vocera with a $25.86 average price target.

Workday (WDAY)

Workday received a Hold rating and a $160.00 price target from Cowen & Co. analyst Derrick Wood today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 66.8% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Teradata.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.24.

