Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

In a report issued on February 10, Matthew VanVliet from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Tyler Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $451.35, close to its 52-week high of $479.79.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 62.8% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Sprout Social, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tyler Technologies with a $475.00 average price target, a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $370.00 price target.

