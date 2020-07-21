Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Twitter (TWTR), Adyen (ADYYF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Twitter (TWTR) and Adyen (ADYYF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Twitter (TWTR)

Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Hold rating on Twitter today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Zillow Group, and Criteo SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $33.05, which is a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adyen (ADYYF)

Adyen received a Hold rating and a EUR1400.00 price target from Oddo BHF analyst Stephane Houri today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1610.04, close to its 52-week high of $1676.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Houri is ranked #2314 out of 6806 analysts.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1513.58, a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR1050.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.