Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Teradyne (TER), AT&T (T)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Teradyne (TER) and AT&T (T) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Teradyne (TER)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Hold rating on Teradyne yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 69.8% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Brooks Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradyne is a Hold with an average price target of $65.29, representing an 8.0% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

AT&T (T)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on AT&T, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.79, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

