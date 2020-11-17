Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Silicon Motion (SIMO), Sea (SE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Silicon Motion (SIMO) and Sea (SE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Silicon Motion (SIMO)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Silicon Motion, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 52.6% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Advanced Energy Industries, and Keysight Technologies.

Silicon Motion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.20, which is a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Summit Redstone Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Sea (SE)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Logan Thomas maintained a Hold rating on Sea today and set a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.36, close to its 52-week high of $187.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is ranked #4674 out of 7091 analysts.

Sea has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.00, a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $164.00 price target.

