Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Sierra Wireless (SWIR), Eventbrite (EB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Sierra Wireless (SWIR), Eventbrite (EB) and CenturyLink (CTL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

In a report issued on August 6, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Sierra Wireless, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.92, close to its 52-week high of $14.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 78.0% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

Sierra Wireless has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.34, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.50 price target.

Eventbrite (EB)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite on August 6 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eventbrite with a $11.67 average price target, implying a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

CenturyLink (CTL)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on CenturyLink on August 6 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 82.7% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, T Mobile US, and Megaport.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CenturyLink is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $9.55, implying a -9.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

