Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Micron (MU), BlackBerry (BB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Micron (MU) and BlackBerry (BB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Micron (MU)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Hold rating on Micron on June 24 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 71.5% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.76, implying a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BlackBerry (BB)

In a report issued on June 25, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 73.2% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and Celestica.

BlackBerry has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.38, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BB: