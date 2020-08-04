Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Five9 (FIVN), Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Five9 (FIVN), Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Five9 (FIVN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Hold rating on Five9 today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.13, close to its 52-week high of $130.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.31, representing a -0.4% downside. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Andrew Gollan from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gollan is ranked #1669 out of 6850 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.26, which is a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR68.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 57.6% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, TomTom, and ams AG.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.63, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.