Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Brooks Automation (BRKS), Atlassian (TEAM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Atlassian (TEAM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Brooks Automation. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 75.4% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Brooks Automation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.75.

Atlassian (TEAM)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Atlassian. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.49, close to its 52-week high of $158.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlassian is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.00, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

