Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Baidu (BIDU), AutoHome (ATHM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Baidu (BIDU) and AutoHome (ATHM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Baidu (BIDU)

In a report released today, Gregory Zhao from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Baidu, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is ranked #632 out of 5976 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baidu with a $153.07 average price target.

AutoHome (ATHM)

In a report released today, Binbin Ding from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on AutoHome, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ding is ranked #5525 out of 5976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoHome is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.23.

