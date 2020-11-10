Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Ansys (ANSS), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ansys (ANSS), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and Lumen Technologies (LUMN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ansys (ANSS)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Ansys on November 5 and set a price target of $364.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $320.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 72.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ansys is a Hold with an average price target of $328.50, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report issued on November 5, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Bottomline Technologies, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 79.0% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bottomline Technologies with a $56.63 average price target.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

In a report issued on November 5, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Lumen Technologies, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 80.3% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Megaport, and Verizon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumen Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $11.50.

