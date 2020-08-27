Analysts Are Neutral on These Technology Stocks: Alithya Group (ALYA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Alithya Group (ALYA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Alithya Group (ALYA)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Amr Ezzat reiterated a Hold rating on Alithya Group on August 13 and set a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ezzat is ranked #1977 out of 6909 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alithya Group is a Hold with an average price target of $2.03, which is a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.