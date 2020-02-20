Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Wingstop (WING), SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Wingstop (WING) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Wingstop (WING)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 71.9% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $106.29 average price target, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply yesterday and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.17, close to its 52-week high of $119.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SiteOne Landscape Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.17, a -23.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.