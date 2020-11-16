Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Waste Management (WM), Yellow Media (YLWDF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Waste Management (WM) and Yellow Media (YLWDF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Waste Management (WM)

In a report issued on November 12, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Waste Management, with a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $121.92, close to its 52-week high of $126.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 71.6% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and GFL Environmental.

Waste Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.29, representing a 0.2% upside. In a report issued on November 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Yellow Media (YLWDF)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Hold rating on Yellow Media on November 12 and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.10, close to its 52-week high of $9.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yellow Media with a $9.39 average price target, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$13.00 price target.

