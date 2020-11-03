Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Waste Management (WM), AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Waste Management (WM) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Waste Management (WM)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Goldstein from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Waste Management, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.60.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Management with a $121.25 average price target, which is an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler maintained a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.95.

Handler has an average return of 0.2% when recommending AMC Entertainment.

According to TipRanks.com, Handler is ranked #1280 out of 6998 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for AMC Entertainment with a $3.25 average price target, which is a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMC: