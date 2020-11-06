Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Trade Desk (TTD), Pra Group (PRAA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Trade Desk (TTD), Pra Group (PRAA) and Planet Fitness (PLNT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Trade Desk (TTD)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Trade Desk. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $647.30, close to its 52-week high of $675.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 74.2% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and GoodRx Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trade Desk with a $555.50 average price target, representing a -14.8% downside. In a report issued on November 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

Pra Group (PRAA)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Pra Group today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pra Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.00, a 47.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Planet Fitness. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Planet Fitness has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.80, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

