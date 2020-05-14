Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Trade Desk (TTD), Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Trade Desk (TTD) and Fuel Tech (FTEK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Trade Desk (TTD)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Hold rating on Trade Desk today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $292.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $290.67, a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $250.00 price target.

Fuel Tech (FTEK)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Fuel Tech. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.4% and a 36.3% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

Fuel Tech has an analyst consensus of Hold.

