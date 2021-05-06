Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Telsey Advisory analyst Telsey Advisory Group maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse on April 30 and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.77, close to its 52-week high of $110.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Roadhouse is a Hold with an average price target of $109.81, implying a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

