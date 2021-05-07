Analysts Are Neutral on These Services Stocks: Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

In a report issued on April 30, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Restaurant Brands International, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.71, close to its 52-week high of $71.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheesecake Factory, BJ’s Restaurants, and Texas Roadhouse.

Restaurant Brands International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.00, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

